State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 27,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,777. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

