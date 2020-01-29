Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,456.44. The stock had a trading volume of 453,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,396.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,271.43. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.