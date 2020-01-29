Stephens Raises CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target to $48.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

CIT Group stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CIT Group by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

