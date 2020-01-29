Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 373,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 26,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,350. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

