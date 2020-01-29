Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 312.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.17. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,763. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.