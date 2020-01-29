Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 110,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.78. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

