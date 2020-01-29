Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,196 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 628,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,248,036. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

