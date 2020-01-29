SThree plc Announces Dividend of GBX 10.20 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 379 ($4.99).

In other news, insider Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

