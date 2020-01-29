Stifel Nicolaus Raises Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $28.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

