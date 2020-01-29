Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

