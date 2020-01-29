Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,135% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

IQV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.60. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,142,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

