Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Delphi Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the average volume of 714 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

NYSE DLPH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 211,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

