Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Reaches $1.21

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00013036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, VinDAX and CryptoBridge. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $95,561.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 177.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00096262 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034286 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,077,689 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,068 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com . The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/# . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, VinDAX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

