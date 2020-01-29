StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Tops $0.0399

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $72,521.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands Masternode alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013733 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00096396 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Masternode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands Masternode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.