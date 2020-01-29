StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $531,687.00 and $274.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,669,370,147 coins and its circulating supply is 16,256,175,793 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

