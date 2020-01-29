Strs Ohio Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,930. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

