Strs Ohio Has $6.86 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 122,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.