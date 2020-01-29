Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 944.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,298,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. 231,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

