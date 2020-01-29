Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.29% of Cubic worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 85.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,802. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.