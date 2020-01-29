Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1,112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,258. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $242.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

