Strs Ohio Sells 24,308 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of PVH worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PVH by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.