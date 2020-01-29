Strs Ohio Sells 3,103 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 77.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $496,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,231. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

