Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.99. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.