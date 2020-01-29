Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.