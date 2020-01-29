Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,702,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.