Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.04. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

