Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. Stryker has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.