Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

