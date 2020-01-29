Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 636 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. 33,322,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

