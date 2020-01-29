Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $530,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. 27,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.