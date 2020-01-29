Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $622,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. 520,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,282. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

