Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in American Campus Communities by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 16,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

