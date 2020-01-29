Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,389 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. 11,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

