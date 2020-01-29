Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. 12,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11,236,000.00, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

