Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.08 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.