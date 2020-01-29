Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

