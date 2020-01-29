Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,064.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 71.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

