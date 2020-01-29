Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,805 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. 570,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $118.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

