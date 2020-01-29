Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,013 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,835,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,617,000 after purchasing an additional 391,907 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 324,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 174,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,650. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $949.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLUU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.