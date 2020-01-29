Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

