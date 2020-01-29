Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunoco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. 118,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

