SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.