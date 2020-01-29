SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

