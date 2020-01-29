Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.