Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.86.
NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
