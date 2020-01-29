Supply Network Limited (SNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Supply Network has a 12 month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of A$4.48 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $163.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.86.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited engages in the provision of aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. It sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

