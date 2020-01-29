Supply Network Limited (SNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Supply Network has a 12 month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of A$4.48 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $163.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.86.
Supply Network Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.