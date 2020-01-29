SwftCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $4.27 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

