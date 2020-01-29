Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SYNC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,955. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.
SYNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
About Synacor
Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.
