T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

