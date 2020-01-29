Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

