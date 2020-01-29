Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 175,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

